Eugene Keith Barnett of Bostwick passed away peacefully on May 13 following a lengthy illness. Keith was a servant of God and truly tried to live his life by the Golden Rule.
He was born on May 21, 1940 and was the son of the late James David and Mary Byrnes Barnett. He lived most of his life in Oconee County and had resided the past 14 years in Bostwick. He was married to the late Patricia Ruark Barnett.
Keith was a member and former deacon of Bishop Baptist Church and over the years served in many other leadership roles at the church.
He was a 1958 honor graduate of Oconee County High School. This was and is a close-knit group of classmates that started meeting for annual reunions in 1959. Keith and fellow classmate, Elizabeth Miller Bradberry, hold the record for attending each of the 61 consecutive reunions.
He retired from the University of Georgia as foreman of the electric shop. Keith was mainly self-taught and was highly regarded as a gifted electrician. A lot of nights and weekends were spent helping friends, neighbors and acquaintances with both big and small issues. Keith was always willing to assist others and oftentimes did these things with no expectations of pay; he did it because it combined two things that brought him joy--helping others and solving electrical problems.
Keith is survived by three sisters, Patsy James of Madison, Glenda Cunningham of Comer, and Kathy Peacock (Tim) of Bogart, several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews and a very special group of supper club friends.
Due to the Covid19 recommendations for gathering, a private burial will be held at Bishop Cemetery. A memorial service will be planned for a later date.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may wish to make a donation to ACTS (Area Churches Together Serving, 130 E. Thompson Street, Bogart, GA 30622) or to a food bank of your choice.
The family would like to express gratitude to Affinis Hospice and especially to Gail, Steve and Rebecca for their compassion and support during Keith's illness.
Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of funeral arrangements,
www.BernsteinFuneralHome.com.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on May 17, 2020