1924 - 2020 Eugene Kenneth "Gene" Weekley, Sr., 95 of Athens passed away peacefully at his home on March 13, 2020.
Gene was born on a family farm in Ulmer, South Carolina on April 1, 1924 to the late John Francis and Mary Wright Weekley.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by, two brothers, Marion and Johnson and two sisters Rebecca and Katherine.
At the age of 16, after the passing of both his parents, he went to live with relatives in Fairfax, South Carolina. He was a graduate of Fairfax High School.
Gene was a veteran of World War II while serving as an Ensign in the U.S. Navy. He attended Georgia Institute of Technology. Gene was a true Ramblin Wreck from Georgia Tech. His degree was in Civil Engineering.
After serving in the Navy, he moved to Live Oak, Florida to work for Thomas Radford Construction. It is there where he met his wife, of almost 71 years, Ina Claire Fletcher of McAlpin, Florida. They moved to Athens in 1953 where he worked for Mathis Construction Company. He opened his own business, Weekley Construction Company, in 1960.
Gene was a member of the Athens First United Methodist Church where he was a faithful member of the Tuck Sunday School Class. He served as Treasurer for his class for many years. He was a honorary member of the church council. Gene was also a past President of Athens Country Club and served on the Board of Athens Federal Savings and Loan. He had a great love for Clarke Central football. Gene was an avid golfer and later in life was proud of shooting his own age numerous times.
He is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Ina Claire Weekley; four sons, Ken Weekley (Melton), Bruce Weekley (Bonnie), John Weekley (Jackie) and Tom Weekley; daughter, Alice King (Nathan); sister, Carrie Mae Walker; 11 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren with one on the way; Dad, Papa, Gene will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
The family wishes to thank Arnold's Home Health Care for their loving care and special thanks to Patricia, Chris, Cedrick and Melvin and the numerous other caregivers he has had over the past years. Also, Dr. Fred Young who took great care of our Dad and Stuart Potter who came almost every week to spend time with him.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons. Honorary pallbearers will be Tuck Sunday School Class and Weekley Construction Company Employees.
Graveside Service to Celebrate Gene's life will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at the Evergreen Memorial Park with Rev. Martha Aenchbacher officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donation may be made in Gene's memory to the Athens First United Methodist Church 327 N. Lumpkin St. Athens, GA 30601, UMCOR 458 Ponce de Leon Ave. Atlanta GA, 30308 or a .
Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020