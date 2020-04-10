Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gardenview Funeral Chapel - Athens
605 Olympic Drive
Athens, GA 30601
706-546-1125
Viewing
Friday, Apr. 10, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Gardenview Funeral Chapel - Athens
605 Olympic Drive
Athens, GA 30601
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 11, 2020
East Lawn Memorial Cemetery: Private services
Resources
More Obituaries for Eugene Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eugene Smith Sr.


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eugene Smith Sr. Obituary
1934 - 2020 On Monday April 6,2020 Eugene Smith Sr. started his heavenly transition to be with our everlasting father.

Private graveside services will be held on Saturday April 11, 2020 from the East Lawn Memorial Cemetery.Viewing will be held on Friday April 10, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00 P.M. at the funeral home.

He is survived by his 7 Children Diane Jones, Cathy (David) Ward, Eugene Smit h Jr, Alphonso Smith, Freddie (Jennifer) Smith, Barbara Smith, Charlene (Paul) Skelton & Stacy Watkins. 8 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren & 1 great great grandson. One sister in law Mary Smith & One brother in law Robert Johnson. A host of loving nieces & nephews.

Gardenview Funeral Chapel of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Apr. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eugene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -