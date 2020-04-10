|
1934 - 2020 On Monday April 6,2020 Eugene Smith Sr. started his heavenly transition to be with our everlasting father.
Private graveside services will be held on Saturday April 11, 2020 from the East Lawn Memorial Cemetery.Viewing will be held on Friday April 10, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
He is survived by his 7 Children Diane Jones, Cathy (David) Ward, Eugene Smit h Jr, Alphonso Smith, Freddie (Jennifer) Smith, Barbara Smith, Charlene (Paul) Skelton & Stacy Watkins. 8 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren & 1 great great grandson. One sister in law Mary Smith & One brother in law Robert Johnson. A host of loving nieces & nephews.
Gardenview Funeral Chapel of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Apr. 10, 2020