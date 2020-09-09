1/
Eugene Vandiver Alewine
Eugene Vandiver "Gene" Alewine, 82, husband of 64 years to Shirley Welch Alewine, died Thursday, September 3, 2020. Born in Athens, GA he was the son of the late Andrew J. Alewine and Allie Lou Human Alewine. In addition to his parents, Gene was preceded in death by his daughter: Dreita Lynn Alewine and sister Beverly Alewine Butler. Gene was the owner and operator of Precision Manufacturing Inc.

Survivors in addition to his wife include one daughter and son in law: Cindy and Keith Drake of Watkinsville; siblings: Weyman (Gail) Alewine, Donnie (Annette) Alewine, Larry (Mary) Alewine, Carolyn (Glenn) Scoggins; grandchildren: Kelli (Jon) Lathem, Kandice (Joshua) Ivarie, Andrew (Anna) Drake and great grandchildren: Siena Ivarie, Jackson Lathem and Carter Drake.

Private graveside services were held. A memorial service for family and friends will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Georgia F.O.P. Foundation.

Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, 1211 Jimmy Daniel Road, Watkinsville, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com



Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Sep. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home
1211 Jimmy Daniel Road
Watkinsville, GA 30677
(706) 549-3342
