Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gardenview Funeral Chapel - Athens
605 Olympic Drive
Athens, GA 30601
706-546-1125
Viewing
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
11:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Gardenview Funeral Chapel - Athens
605 Olympic Drive
Athens, GA 30601
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gardenview Funeral Chapel - Athens
605 Olympic Drive
Athens, GA 30601
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
New Hope Baptist Church
Carlton, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eunice Stribling
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eunice Bolton Stribling


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eunice Bolton Stribling Obituary
1941 - 2019 Ms. Eunice Bolton Stribling, age 78, of Athens, Georgia passed on August 18, 2019.

Survivors include her sons, Kennedy Stribling, Kevin Porter; daughters, Beverly Turner, Addie Stribling and Denise Bailey; 8 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild and a host of others relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 22, 2019 from New Hope Baptist Church in Carlton, Georgia, with interment in the Jennings Cemetery.

Viewing will be held from 11:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m., with a family visitation from 6:00 - 7:00, Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at the funeral home. Gardenview Funeral Chapel of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eunice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now