1941 - 2019 Ms. Eunice Bolton Stribling, age 78, of Athens, Georgia passed on August 18, 2019.
Survivors include her sons, Kennedy Stribling, Kevin Porter; daughters, Beverly Turner, Addie Stribling and Denise Bailey; 8 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild and a host of others relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 22, 2019 from New Hope Baptist Church in Carlton, Georgia, with interment in the Jennings Cemetery.
Viewing will be held from 11:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m., with a family visitation from 6:00 - 7:00, Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at the funeral home. Gardenview Funeral Chapel of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Aug. 21, 2019