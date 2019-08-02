Home

Eunice Mills Christian


1927 - 2019
Eunice Mills Christian 1927 - 2019 Eunice Mills Christian, 91, wife of the late R.D. Christian, died Monday, July 29, 2019 in Huntsville, AL. Born in Pageland, South Carolina, she was the daughter of the late John English Mills and Ida Outen Mills. Mrs. Christian worked at Southern Bell as an Operator for several years. She was a long-time member of East Athens Baptist Church where she was a Sunday School teacher, member of the Bykota women's Sunday School class, choir member and member of the Planning Committee for the new church facility. Mrs. Christian and her late husband owned and operated a farm in Clarke County for many years. They had row crops and raised cattle and chickens. Mr. and Mrs. Christian received the honor of Outstanding Clarke County Conservation Farm Family in 1971. Being civic minded, she was also a member of the North Clarke County Civic Association. Mrs. Christian was an excellent cook who could make the best biscuits in record time. She gardened and canned her own vegetables. She was the original advocate of reduce, reuse and recycle. Most importantly, she was a lover of Christ and people. She had a servant's heart and strove to share love and kindness to everyone. Survivors include her children: Barbara C. Lambert of Warner Robins, Ga., Daniel Mills (Theresa) Christian of Sugarland, Texas, Joyce C. (Mark) May of Huntsville, AL and Kay C. (Robert) Denenberg of Lawrenceville, Ga.; brother: Lawrence Mills of Lancaster, SC; sister: Ann Austin of Pageland, SC; eight grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held, Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 2:00 PM at East Athens Baptist Church with Pastor Marty Jacobs officiating. Interment will follow at Athens Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 at the church prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to East Athens Baptist Church Building Fund. Lord and Stephens Funeral Homes, EAST, Athens, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Aug. 2, 2019
