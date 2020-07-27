Euree Strickland Moon, 98, retired public school teacher and partner in ministry with Rev. William Dorsey Moon, awakened to a new life on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Euree was one of the first teachers in Hart and Franklin Counties to become certified in Special Education. She taught for almost 40 years, retiring in 1981, and was the first of four generations to serve at Royston Elementary School.
In addition to education and ministry, her primary passions centered around family, friends and prayer groups. She was widely known for hospitality, for writing and reading stories inspired by her childhood and faith, and for memorizing and dramatically reciting passages of Scripture and poems.
Euree was born on December 10, 1921, in Madison County, Georgia but much of her childhood was spent in Athens. She attended University High, Emmanuel College and earned bachelor's and master's degrees in Education from the University of Georgia.
She was married to William Dorsey Moon for over 54 years. Euree is survived by daughter, Gloria Moon Witcher and husband, Eddie; son, Dr. Gary W. Moon and wife, Regina; grandchildren, Kimberly Witcher Johnson (Tony), Kenneth Witcher (Amy), Jesse Moon and Jenna Moon; great grandchildren, Zachary and Hannah Johnson, and Micah, Noah and Kinley Witcher; brother, Stanley Strickland; oldest nephew, Rodney Callahan; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
A memorial service for Mrs. Moon will be held in the Franklin Springs Pentecostal Holiness Church at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 2, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, please feel free to contribute to the "Dorsey and Euree Moon Scholarship Fund" at Emmanuel College, PO Box 129, Franklin Springs, GA 30639.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com
Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston, GA is in charge of arrangements.