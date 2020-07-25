1/1
Eva Mae Burgess
1932 - 2020
Eva Mae Burgess, 88, of Bogart passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020. Born on March 11, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Frank Hammond and Daisy Culver Hammond.

Eva was a long-time resident of Bogart and member of Bethabara church. She enjoyed cooking, tending to her flower garden, and making quilts.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband William Charlie Burgess; brothers, Donnie and Lamar Hammond; sister, Edna Duffell; and grandson, Chad Burgess.

Survivors include her children, Brenda Colley and Charles Burgess (Patta Wolford);2 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to give special thanks to the staff at St. Gabriel for taking great care of Eva during her time of need.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 10:00 am at Bethabara church cemetery with pastor Rob Bray officiating.

Lord & Stephens West, 1211 Jimmy Daniel Road Watkinsville, GA 30677 is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be offered at www.lordandstephens.com.



Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Bethabara church cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
4355 Lexington Road
Athens, GA 30605
(706) 546-1587
Memories & Condolences
July 24, 2020
Lindsay Payne
July 25, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Homes
