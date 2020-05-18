|
Evelyn Ann Helm Singer
Evelyn Ann Helm Singer of Greensboro, Georgia passed peacefully into life eternal Saturday, May 16, 2020 at home with her husband of 64 years by her side. Born December 8, 1936 in Elberton, GA to Samuel Errol Helm and Georgia Juanita Connell Helm, she graduated from Elberton High School and moved to Atlanta in 1954. She married the love of her life, Harry Singer, June 17, 1956. She lived in Atlanta and Norcross until moving to Lake Oconee in 2000. She enjoyed and exemplified a life of Christian service, and loved to teach Sunday School, sew, quilt, read, study the Bible, work puzzles, play games, and spend time with her cherished family.
Evelyn was proceeded in death by her parents and her three brothers. She is survived by her husband, her sister Audrey Long of Douglasville, GA, children James E. Singer (Patti) of Marietta, GA, Patti Ann Singer Allen (Jim) of Cumming, GA, Robert Ray Singer (Kate) of Woodstock, GA, nine grandchildren, Justin Singer, Lauren Singer Dean (Derek), Meredith Singer, Mac Allen (Jenny), Harrison Allen(Morgan), Connor Allen, Morgan Law, Jack Singer (Anna), and Sam Singer, two great grandchildren, and many family and friends.
The family plans a celebration of life service at Walker United Methodist Church, Greensboro, GA at a later date. A private graveside service will be held for immediate family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Walker United Methodist Church, 2730 Walker Church Road, Greensboro, GA 30642 or The . McCommons Funeral Home, 109 W. Broad St., Greensboro, GA, (706) 453-2626, is in charge of arrangements. Visit us at www.mccommonsfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest register.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from May 18 to May 19, 2020