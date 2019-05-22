|
Evelyn C. Porter, 89 of Watkinsville, GA formerly of Shiloh, GA passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at St. Mary's Hospice House in Watkinsville, GA.
Mrs. Porter was born August 25, 1929 in Demorest, GA the daughter of William H. and Ethel Newsome Coffee. She was one of 26 graduates at Cornelia High School in 1947. She later moved to Nashville, TN to live with an aunt and attended business school. Upon completion she moved to Atlanta, GA and worked for the Federal Reserve Bank. While living in Atlanta she met her husband Thomas Howell Porter, Jr. . They were married in June of 1951. She later worked as in retail with Rich's Department Store. Mrs. Porter was a member of the First Baptist Church, Pine Mountain and a longtime volunteer at Callaway Gardens. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother David Coffee and her husband of 64 years Thomas Howell Porter, Jr.
She is survived by her son and his wife Tom and Barbara Porter of Watkinsville, GA; daughter Peggy Hill of Shiloh, GA four grandchildren Stanton Porter of Watkinsville, Kathryn Hughes of Auburn, AL; Laura Porter of Atlanta, GA and Angie Skrabo of Birmingham, AL and six great-grandchildren Dylan, Jordan, Savannah, Emerson, Thomas and J. P..
Funeral services for Mrs. Porter will be held 11:00 am Saturday, May 25, 2019 at the Chapel of Cox Funeral Home, Hamilton with private interment at Old Shiloh Cemetery, Shiloh. The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 prior to the service.
Cox Funeral Home 240 Walton Street Hamilton, GA 31811 will be in charge of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to GLASS (Georgia Library for the Blind) at 270 Washington Street, SW, Suite 7005A, Atlanta, GA 30345. Please leave online condolences for the family below.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on May 22, 2019