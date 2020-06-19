Mrs. Evelyn C. Billups age, 76 of Athens passed on Friday June, 12 2020,She leaves to cherish her memories: her husband Ronald Billups her children; Vanessa Williams, Renaldo (Belinda) Billups, RonaldBillups Jr., Walker Billups, Thomas Williams, and Derrick Jones, Robert Billups, Ralph Billups, Kenneth Billups, Patricia (Andrew)Barnett, Lisa (Michael)Bigsby, Barbara Dawson, Dianh (George) Brown, Mary Alice Coleman, Jennifer Evans, Sister Sarah (Lester) Gray, 39 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and a host of great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends who will miss her dearly.Public viewing will be held Friday June, 19 2020 from 12:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. at the funeral home.Funeral services will be Saturday June, 20 ,2020 From the Coy C. Williamson Jr. Memorial Chapel of Gardenview.Gardenview Funeral Chapel of Athens is in charge of arrangements.