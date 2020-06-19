Evelyn Cade Billups
1943 - 2020
Mrs. Evelyn C. Billups age, 76 of Athens passed on Friday June, 12 2020,

She leaves to cherish her memories: her husband Ronald Billups her children; Vanessa Williams, Renaldo (Belinda) Billups, RonaldBillups Jr., Walker Billups, Thomas Williams, and Derrick Jones, Robert Billups, Ralph Billups, Kenneth Billups, Patricia (Andrew)Barnett, Lisa (Michael)Bigsby, Barbara Dawson, Dianh (George) Brown, Mary Alice Coleman, Jennifer Evans, Sister Sarah (Lester) Gray, 39 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and a host of great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends who will miss her dearly.

Public viewing will be held Friday June, 19 2020 from 12:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. at the funeral home.

Funeral services will be Saturday June, 20 ,2020 From the Coy C. Williamson Jr. Memorial Chapel of Gardenview.

Gardenview Funeral Chapel of Athens is in charge of arrangements.



Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Viewing
12:00 - 06:00 PM
Gardenview Funeral Chapel, LLC.
JUN
20
Funeral service
Gardenview Funeral Chapel, LLC.
Funeral services provided by
Gardenview Funeral Chapel, LLC.
605 Olympic Drive
Athens, GA 30601
706-546-1125
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 18, 2020
May Mrs. E. Billups rest in heavenly peace!
Linston-Jones
Family
June 18, 2020
Rest in peace will miss you had some fun times at little ones academy a great cook !!
Cheryl Devlin
Coworker
June 15, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief, and find comfort from knowing that God draws close to the broken-hearted.
T D
