1939 - 2020 Evelyn Claudette Kittle, age 80 of Monroe, passed away on January 22, 2020. She was born on June 8, 1939 to the late Evelyn Seabolt Perry and the late Claude Matthews. She was preceded in death by her husband, the late Richard Henry Kittle, Sr.
Surviving are, Sons and Daughters in Law, Keith and Tammy Kirk of Monroe, Kevin Kirk of Winterville; Sister and Brother in Law, Martha Jo and Lamar Palmer; 3 Grandchildren and 7 Great Grandchildren.
A Graveside service will be held on Saturday January 25th at 10:00 AM at Hill Haven Memory Gardens. Please sign the guestbook online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jan. 25, 2020