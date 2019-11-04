Home

Evelyn Louise Bowden Echols


1922 - 2019
Evelyn Louise Bowden Echols Obituary
1922 - 2019 Evelyn Louise Bowden Echols, 97, of Athens, passed away Monday, November 4, 2019.

Mrs. Echols was a daughter of the late Rev. H.I. Bowden and Louise Amanda Segars Bowden. She retired as a bookkeeper for Jackson Electric, was a member of Young Harris Memorial United Methodist Church and loved spending time with her family and trips to the mountains.

Survivors include three children, Rebecca Warwick Sams, Daniel William Warwick III (Ruth Ann) and Carter "Butch" Warwick (Mary); grandchildren, Robert Sams (Donna), Stacy Lewis (Bobby), Mitzi Honeycutt (Brandon) and Chris Warwick (Beth); great-grandchildren, Jeffrey Lewis (Melissa), Robin Sams, Sam Honeycutt, Matthew Honeycutt and Jacob Honeycutt and Marion Warwick, Addie Warwick and Ella Grace Warwick; great-great grandchildren, Raymond Paxton Lewis and Payton Ann Lewis.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, November 6 at 2 p.m. at the Bernstein Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be at Evergreen Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m., prior to the service.

Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

www.BernsteinFuneralHome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019
