Batts & Bridges Funeral Home
3035 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-2551
Viewing
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Batts & Bridges Funeral Home
3035 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Batts & Bridges Funeral Home
3035 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
Evelyn Louise Hatcher


1946 - 2019
Evelyn Louise Hatcher Obituary
1946 - 2019 Ms. Evelyn Louise Hatcher, 73, of Athens, GA passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. Survivors include her children, James Hatcher and Ursula Dow, and other family and friends. Funeral services for Ms.Hatcher will be 12:00 P.M., Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at The Chapel of Batts & Bridges Funeral Home with interment at East Lawn Memorial Cemetery.. Public Viewing, Monday, from 2:00 P.M. -7:00 P.M., at Batts & Bridges. Arrangements by Batts & Bridges Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.battsbridges.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Nov. 24, 2019
