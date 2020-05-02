Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beck Funeral Home
898 Highway 441 South
Clayton, GA 30525
(706) 782-9599
Graveside service
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Westbrook
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn Oldham Westbrook


1923 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Evelyn Oldham Westbrook Obituary
1923 - 2020 Evelyn O. Westbrook went peacefully to be with her Lord on Thursday April 30, 2020 at Cannonwood Retirement Village in Tiger, Georgia.

She was born in Athens, Georgia on January 5, 1923 to Cora Maguire Oldham and Elmer Caldwell Oldham.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd C. Westbrook, Jr. They enjoyed seventy years of happy marriage.

Evelyn is survived by four children, Cathy W. Gable, George C. Westbrook and wife Cathy, Richard C. Westbrook and wife Teresa, and William A. Westbrook; ten grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

Evelyn's main focus was the raising of her children, but she also held secretarial positions. She and her husband were very active in community organizations, especially after their retirement in Clayton, Georgia.

A graveside service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Habitat for Humanity of Clayton, Georgia P.O. Box 1394, Clayton, Georgia 30525-0035.

Beck Funeral Home, in Clayton, Georgia, is in charge of the arrangements. If there are any questions, please call 706-782-9599. An online Memorial Register Book is available at www.beckfuneralhome.com.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on May 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Evelyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beck Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -