1923 - 2020 Evelyn O. Westbrook went peacefully to be with her Lord on Thursday April 30, 2020 at Cannonwood Retirement Village in Tiger, Georgia.
She was born in Athens, Georgia on January 5, 1923 to Cora Maguire Oldham and Elmer Caldwell Oldham.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd C. Westbrook, Jr. They enjoyed seventy years of happy marriage.
Evelyn is survived by four children, Cathy W. Gable, George C. Westbrook and wife Cathy, Richard C. Westbrook and wife Teresa, and William A. Westbrook; ten grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
Evelyn's main focus was the raising of her children, but she also held secretarial positions. She and her husband were very active in community organizations, especially after their retirement in Clayton, Georgia.
A graveside service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Habitat for Humanity of Clayton, Georgia P.O. Box 1394, Clayton, Georgia 30525-0035.
Beck Funeral Home, in Clayton, Georgia, is in charge of the arrangements. If there are any questions, please call 706-782-9599. An online Memorial Register Book is available at www.beckfuneralhome.com.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on May 2, 2020