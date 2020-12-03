Mrs. Evelyn Sims, 86, of Lexington, died November 27, 2020.
A funeral service will be Friday, December 04, 2020 at 12:00 PM at the funeral home, with a strolling visitation to follow until 4:00 PM at Jones Funeral Chapel, 1518 Athens Road, Crawford. Interment will be in the Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery, Lexington, Ga.
Survivors include her daughter, Christine Barnville; son, Carnell Williams; sister, Gertrude Evans, grandchildren; great grandchildren; and other relatives.
Jones Funeral Chapel, LLC, of Crawford is in charge of services.