Evelyn Sims
Mrs. Evelyn Sims, 86, of Lexington, died November 27, 2020.

A funeral service will be Friday, December 04, 2020 at 12:00 PM at the funeral home, with a strolling visitation to follow until 4:00 PM at Jones Funeral Chapel, 1518 Athens Road, Crawford. Interment will be in the Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery, Lexington, Ga.

Survivors include her daughter, Christine Barnville; son, Carnell Williams; sister, Gertrude Evans, grandchildren; great grandchildren; and other relatives.

Jones Funeral Chapel, LLC, of Crawford is in charge of services.



Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Visitation
Jones Funeral Chapel
DEC
4
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Jones Funeral Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Chapel
1518 Athens Rd
Crawford, GA 30630
(706) 743-3618
Memories & Condolences
November 29, 2020
Moma you will be so missed♥ To be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord
And the dust returns to the earth as it was, and the spirit returns to God who gave it. Ecclesiastes 12:7 We love you with all our ♥ Your daughter Tina and son-in-law Barnville.
Christine Barnville
Daughter
November 29, 2020
My deepest condolences to you and your family during this difficult time.
Sekeena Snead
Friend
