Ms. Evelyn Smith, 81, of Athens died Sunday, June 21, 2020.
A public viewing will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020 from 2-6 pm at the funeral home.
Funeral Service will Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Harmonia Baptist Church, Maxeys. Interment in the church cemetery.
Survivors include children, Mary Smith, Tiffany Thomas, Carolyn Meadows, Dianne Smith and Billy Smith; sisters, Margie Glenn, Dorothy Jewell, Lucy Davis and Gertrude Wright; 18 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and other relatives and friends.
Jones Funeral Chapel, LLC is in charge of arrangements.
A public viewing will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020 from 2-6 pm at the funeral home.
Funeral Service will Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Harmonia Baptist Church, Maxeys. Interment in the church cemetery.
Survivors include children, Mary Smith, Tiffany Thomas, Carolyn Meadows, Dianne Smith and Billy Smith; sisters, Margie Glenn, Dorothy Jewell, Lucy Davis and Gertrude Wright; 18 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and other relatives and friends.
Jones Funeral Chapel, LLC is in charge of arrangements.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jun. 26, 2020.