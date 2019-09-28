|
1940 - 2019 Everett E. Jones Jr. of Watkinsville, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, died Thursday, September 26, 2019.
He was born March 2, 1940, in LaGrange, Georgia to Dr. Everett E. Jones and Mrs. Ann Brown Jones. He attended public schools in LaGrange and graduated from the University of Georgia, where he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity.
In 1963 Mr. Jones married Mary Ann Swanson, his wife of 56 years. He served two tours in Vietnam with the United States Army and in 1973 moved with his family of five to Athens. He was an anesthetist and was employed by Athens Anesthesia Associates and Athens Regional Hospital. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Athens.
Mr. Jones is survived by his wife, Ann; sons, Everett E. Jones III and Matthew P. Jones (Lisa); and grandchildren, Mary Frances Jones, Matthew Eidell, Blain Eidell, Everett E. Jones IV, and Mary Ann Jones. He was preceded in death by his son, Andrew A. Jones, his granddaughter Kate Jones, and his parents. He is also survived by his sister, Janice Conway of Austin, Texas; several nieces and a nephew.
A memorial service will be held Tuesday, October 1 at 2 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church. The family will receive friends following the service in the church reception hall.
In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make a contribution to the First Presbyterian Church Weekday School.
Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Sept. 28, 2019