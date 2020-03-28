Home

Faenida Rosaneil Spratlin


1930 - 2020
Faenida Rosaneil Spratlin Obituary
1930 - 2020 Faenida Rosaneil Spratlin, 89, died March 26, 2020.

A native and longtime resident of Madison County, Mrs. Spratlin was a homemaker for most of her life. She was a daughter of the late Calton Beleau and Teresa Crook and the widow of Theodore "Ted" Stevens Spratlin. She was also preceded in death by a son, Douglas Spratlin; a daughter, Charissa Spratlin Thomas; and two sisters, Dorothy Jordan and Sophronia Allen Sartain.

Graveside services will be held Monday, March 30, 2020 at 11AM at Evergreen Memorial Park.

Survivors include a daughter and son-in-law, Melissa and Thomas Vaughan of Braselton, GA ; daughter-in-law, Elisa Spratlin of Tifton, GA; son-in-law, Steve Thomas of Panama City, FL; grandchildren, Jason Spratlin, Christy Spratlin Blanchett, both of Tifton, GA and M. Amadea Groseclose of Chapel Hill, NC; three great grandchildren.

The family would like to extend their appreciation to the Evergreen Staff of Arbor Terrace of Dacula, as well as Northeast Georgia Hospice, for the care and compassion shown to Mrs. Spratlin.

Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, 1211 Jimmy Daniel Road, Watkinsville, GA 30677, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Mar. 28, 2020
