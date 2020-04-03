Home

Watts Funeral Home
1005 Dolvin Avenue
Union Point, GA 30669
(706) 486-4557
Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 3, 2020
1:00 PM
Mt. Enon Baptist Church Cemetery
Greensboro, GA
View Map
Fannie Grimes
Fannie Lou Grimes

Fannie Lou Grimes


1935 - 2020
Fannie Lou Grimes Obituary
1935 - 2010 Fannie Lou Grimes a daughter of the late Mimie Banks (Foster) was born in Hancock County, Georgia. She passed away March 24, 2020. Fannie Lou leaves to cherish her memory, one sister Bessie Lou Morgan; four sons James E. Grimes, Jr. (Sandra) and Leon Grimes of Colbert, Ga; Henry Lee Grimes (Twana) of Atlanta, Ga. and Brian Lee Grimes of New Brunswick, NJ. She also leaves a special grandson, Tyshawn Holder, a host of cousins and other grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held Friday, April 3, 2020, 1 p.m. from Mt. Enon Baptist Church Cemetery, Greensboro, Ga. Watts Funeral Home, Union Point Ga.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Apr. 3, 2020
