Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-3623
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
2:00 PM
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
Fannie R. Brown


1962 - 2020
Fannie R. Brown Obituary
1962 - 2020 Fannie R. Brown, age 57, of Athens, GA passed January 19, 2020.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the Chapel of Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home. Public viewing, Friday 2-7 PM, at the funeral home.

Survivors include: two daughters, Shakira Morgan and Shanika Edwards; one son, Nichos Brown; siblings, Ida Mae Barnett, Myrtis Brown, Sandra Brown, Eddie James Brown and Kelvin Brown; grandson raised in the home, Ladarius Morgan; and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home.

www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jan. 24, 2020
