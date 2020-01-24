|
|
1962 - 2020 Fannie R. Brown, age 57, of Athens, GA passed January 19, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the Chapel of Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home. Public viewing, Friday 2-7 PM, at the funeral home.
Survivors include: two daughters, Shakira Morgan and Shanika Edwards; one son, Nichos Brown; siblings, Ida Mae Barnett, Myrtis Brown, Sandra Brown, Eddie James Brown and Kelvin Brown; grandson raised in the home, Ladarius Morgan; and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home.
www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jan. 24, 2020