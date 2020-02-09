|
|
1941 - 2020 Faye Coker Kellar, 78, of Watkinsville was called home to her Lord and Savior Friday, February 7, 2020.
A lifelong resident of the Mars Hill community of Oconee County, and member of Mars Hill Baptist Church since childhood, Faye, born September 6, 1941, was the daughter of Carl and Doris Coker of Watkinsville, and wife of William Norman Kellar, Jr, ("Bill") from the Diamond Hill community of Madison County. All preceded Faye in death. Survivors include two sons, Greg and Jeff, daughter-in-law Heather Kellar, a native of Columbia SC, and grandson Britt Kellar.
Faye was a devout lady of faith and prayer, who volunteered for many years with children's Sunday School and Vacation Bible School at Mars Hill Church, with community outreach and visitation, and sang at nursing homes and hospitals with the Solid Rockers choir. A 34-year breast cancer survivor since 1986, Faye also volunteered at the Loran Smith Cancer Center at Piedmont Athens Regional Hospital, the American Cancer Society and its Relay for Life events, encouraging and praying with others with cancer, and also volunteered at the hospital greeting, assisting, serving and praying for patients and families. During the 1970s she assisted her husband Bill with creating and coordinating Oconee County Little League Baseball, and was a fixture most afternoons, evenings and weekends at Watkinsville and Oconee baseball fields. She was employed by AT&T / BellSouth until her retirement in the late 1990s.
The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to the ladies who have tirelessly cared for her at home - Carletta Brown, Robin Parsons, and Angela Parks, and to the nurses and aides of St. Mary's Home Hospice.
Funeral services will be held Monday, February 10, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Mars Hill Church, 2661 Mars Hill Road, Watkinsville, followed by a graveside service at Evergreen Memorial Park on the Atlanta Highway. The family will receive friends from 4:00 until 6:00 PM, Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Lord & Stephens West, 1211 Jimmy Daniel Road, Watkinsville. Churches and friends of the family will provide a meal for the family following interment at the home of Jeff & Heather Kellar in Watkinsville.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Mars Hill Church Faye Kellar Memorial Fund at http://marshillbaptist.org/give or 2661 Mars Hill Road, Watkinsville, Georgia 30677; or to Gideons International at https://www.gideons.org/donate or PO Box 140800, Nashville, Tennessee 37214-0800.
Arrangements by Lord and Stephens, WEST. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Feb. 9, 2020