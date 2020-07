Faye James Dean, age 94, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020 in Avery Place Assisted Living under the care of Inspiring Hospice Partners of Georgia.The family would like to say a special thanks to the caring staff of Avery Place and Inspiring Hospice for their loving and tender care of Mrs. Dean.A memorial service will be held at a later date.Bernstein Funeral Home, www.bernsteinfuneralhome.com is in charge of funeral arrangements.