|
|
1940 - 2020 A memorial service will be announced at a later date for Felton "Cow" McCurry, age 79, of Oxford who passed away on Tuesday, March 30, 2020. Crestwood Funeral Home is in charge.
Felton will be remembered for never meeting a stranger, his wonderful sense of humor, and for being the life of the party as soon as he entered a room. He loved hunting fishing, and always making sure the job was done right whatever it may be. He was a Christian who loved serving the Lord and his church. His being a jokester, and storyteller, were legendary to all who knew him. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend to all and will be dearly missed.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Hoyt and Thelma; and sister Shirley Payne.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years Gladys and their children Brenton McCurry, Brava and her fiance Reginald Webster,; grandchildren Keidra, Huggie, twins Alex and Ryan, V.J., Trey and Breya ; sister Lue Ellen "Pete" Sewell, and a large extended family and numerous friends.
Special thanks to the staff at Encompass Hospice and family and friends who were there when we needed them.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020