Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bernstein Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3195 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-7373
Graveside service
Sunday, Mar. 22, 2020
1:00 PM
Brush Creek Cemetery
Brush Creek, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ferris Harmon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ferris H. Harmon


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ferris H. Harmon Obituary
1931 - 2020 Ferris H. Harmon, 88, of Bogart, Georgia, passed peacefully to his heavenly reward on Thursday, March 19, 2020.

Graveside services will be held on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at 1:00 pm CST at Brush Creek Cemetery in Brush Creek, Tennessee. Pastor Dickie Johnson will officiate.

Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of local arrangements.

Bass Funeral Home of Gordonsville, Tennessee is in charge of interment.

Read the full obituary at:

www.BernsteinFuneralHome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ferris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bernstein Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -