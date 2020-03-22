|
1931 - 2020 Ferris H. Harmon, 88, of Bogart, Georgia, passed peacefully to his heavenly reward on Thursday, March 19, 2020.
Graveside services will be held on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at 1:00 pm CST at Brush Creek Cemetery in Brush Creek, Tennessee. Pastor Dickie Johnson will officiate.
Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of local arrangements.
Bass Funeral Home of Gordonsville, Tennessee is in charge of interment.
Read the full obituary at:
www.BernsteinFuneralHome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Mar. 22, 2020