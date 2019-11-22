Home

Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-3623
Viewing
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
Fidal DeShawn Hopkins


1976 - 2019
Fidal DeShawn Hopkins Obituary
1976 - 2019 Fidal DeShawn Hopkins, age 43, of Lithonia, GA, formerly of Athens, GA, passed November 13, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday November 23, 2019 at the Chapel of Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home with interment in East Lawn Memorial Cemetery. Public viewing, Friday 1-7 PM, at the funeral home.

Fidal DeShaun is survived by his wife, QuoVadis Hopkins, three daughters, Jordan, Syria and Avery, his father Earnest Hopkins, his mother Gwendolyn Brooks, his siblings Travis Hopkins, Nicole Hopkins, Latasha Michelle Brooks, Jaqinta Hawkins and Antonia Cruther.

Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home.

www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Nov. 22, 2019
