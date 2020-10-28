Flora Sykes, age 78, of Carlton, peacefully left this earthly realm on Thursday, October 22, 2020.Flora was preceded in death by her parents, Warthia and Obie Kelley, her husband, Clarence E. Sykes, a son, Ray Anthony, and three brothers, O.B., Billy and O.D. Kelley.Flora was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as grandma and was very strong and passionate about family. Flora lived a life with great zest. She proved you don't need to pursue some great calling beyond loving the people around you to make a sizable impact. She enjoyed cooking, admiring her beautiful flowers, gardening and traveling. Through her, we know what resilience and perseverance truly look like. Her life was a living example of her favorite Bible verse, Ephesians 4:32 -- "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ."She leaves to embrace her memories: four children, Michael (Nora) Sykes, Timothy Sykes, Debra Lynn Sykes and Sonja (Stanley) Freeman; six grandchildren, Tyler, Kristopher, Courtney, Kayla, Adia and Jalen; two great-grandchildren, Nathan and Naomi; one sister, Mary Jo Herndon, and a host of other loving relatives and friends.The family would like to thank all who cared for our mother and the compassion shown, as well as all the love, phone calls and prayers during this difficult time.Due to the restrictions of the COVID pandemic, there will be no visitation. A private memorial will be held for the immediate family only.GARDENVIEW FUNERAL CHAPEL, LLC, Athens GA is in charge of arrangements.