|
|
1941 - 2019 Ms. Florence Ann Francis, 7, of Athens, GA passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. Survivors include daughters, Veronica Forest and Troy Francis; sons, Lionel Francis and Mervin Francis; five brothers; one sister; six grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, and other family and friends. Visitation is scheduled for 4-7 P.M. Friday, September 27,2019 at Batts & Bridges Funeral Home. Funeral services and burial will be held in New Orleans, LA later. Arrangements by Batts & Bridges Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.battsbridges.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Sept. 27, 2019