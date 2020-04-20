|
1925 - 2020 Florence Carter "Polly" Williams, 95, of Bishop, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020.
Mrs. Williams was a daughter of the late Dewey H. Carter and Reba Noel Carter. She worked as a hostess at McDonald's. She attended Colbert Baptist Church before becoming a resident at High Shoals Health and Rehab. She loved jigsaw puzzles, playing Bingo, going to exercise classes and church at the nursing home.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Williams was preceded in death by her husband, James M. Williams; brother, Dewey Carter; and sister, Francis Ward.
Survivors include her sons, Maurice Williams (Judy) and Barry Williams (Bonnie); grandchildren, Ricky Williams (Pam), Andy Williams (Karen), Blake Williams (Kayla), Brad Williams (Stephanie) and Trent Williams; great-grandchildren, Riley, Cooper, Ryan, Josh, Kori, Payton, Drew, Emilee, Dylan, Britany and Eric.
A private graveside service will be held Wednesday, April 22 at Evergreen Memorial Park with Chaplain Kevin "Chappy" Hynes officiating.
Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020