Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bernstein Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3195 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-7373
Resources
More Obituaries for Florence Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Florence Carter "Polly" Williams


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Florence Carter "Polly" Williams Obituary
1925 - 2020 Florence Carter "Polly" Williams, 95, of Bishop, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020.

Mrs. Williams was a daughter of the late Dewey H. Carter and Reba Noel Carter. She worked as a hostess at McDonald's. She attended Colbert Baptist Church before becoming a resident at High Shoals Health and Rehab. She loved jigsaw puzzles, playing Bingo, going to exercise classes and church at the nursing home.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Williams was preceded in death by her husband, James M. Williams; brother, Dewey Carter; and sister, Francis Ward.

Survivors include her sons, Maurice Williams (Judy) and Barry Williams (Bonnie); grandchildren, Ricky Williams (Pam), Andy Williams (Karen), Blake Williams (Kayla), Brad Williams (Stephanie) and Trent Williams; great-grandchildren, Riley, Cooper, Ryan, Josh, Kori, Payton, Drew, Emilee, Dylan, Britany and Eric.

A private graveside service will be held Wednesday, April 22 at Evergreen Memorial Park with Chaplain Kevin "Chappy" Hynes officiating.

Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

www.BernsteinFuneralHome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Florence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bernstein Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -