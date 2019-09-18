Home

Bernstein Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3195 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-7373
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bernstein Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3195 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Bernstein Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3195 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
Florence Mildred Pass "Sue" Eddins


1931 - 2019
Florence Mildred Pass "Sue" Eddins Obituary
1931 - 2019 Florence Mildred "Sue" Pass Eddins, 87, of Athens, passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019.

She was a devout Christian woman who was a member of West End Baptist Church. She retired from Johnson and Johnson and her hobbies were bird watching and gardening. Mrs. Eddins deeply loved all of her family.

Mrs. Eddins was preceded in death by parents, Johnny Mapp Pass and Dessie Duncan Pass; husband, Earl Thomas Eddins Sr.; siblings, Billy Pass, Emily Pass Pace, John David "Doc" Pass, Charles Edward Pass, Mary Pass Higginbotham and Elizabeth Pass Shedd.

Survivors include children, Debra Hromalik (Bert) of Watkinsville and Tom Eddins of Athens; brothers, Huel Pass (Barbara) of Winterville, James "Jim" Pass (Barbara) of Columbus and Don Pass (Ann) of Winterville; three grandchildren, Mike Riddling, Johnny Riddling (Amanda) and Amie Giles (Wesley); nine great-grandchildren, Jacob Riddling, Joey Riddling, Emma Grace Riddling, Eli Hembree, Jeremiah Riddling and Lucy Riddling, Vayda Cape, Aaron Giles and Lucas Giles; a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives also survive.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, September 18 from 6-8 p.m. at Bernstein Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, September 19 at 2 p.m. at the Bernstein Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Tony Vismor officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park.

Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

www.BernsteinFuneralHome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Sept. 18, 2019
