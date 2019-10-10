Home

Florine Lumpkin


1942 - 2019
Florine Lumpkin Obituary
1942 - 2019 Mrs. Florine S. Lumpkin was born November 15, 1942 in Athens, Georgia to the late Matthew and Bessie Scott. She departed this life on Saturday, October 5, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer, which she fought until very end.

She was preceded in death by her loving, devoted, and caring husband Mr. Joseph Lumpkin. One son Mr. Stacy M. Lumpkin, a grandson Mr. Gregory Lumpkin Jr., two sisters Sarah Howard and Katherine Scott Clarke

Mommy leaves to cherish in her precious memories four children that love and will miss her dearly; Mr. Stanley (Toni) Lumpkin of Athens, GA, Mr. Gregory Lumpkin and Ms. Ms. Belinda Lumpkin both of Winterville, GA, Mr. Leco (Sabrina) Lumpkin of Athens, GA. Four siblings; Ms. Janie Burgess, Ms. Shirley Scott, and Mr. Willie (Rose) Smith of Athens, GA, Mr. Ralph (Kathrine) Scott of Atlanta, GA. Eight grandchildren, seven great-grand children and a host of relatives.

Service will be at 1pmOctober 11, 2019 at Arnold Grove Baptist Church, body will lie in state at 12pm. Visitation for the general public will start from 12pm-7pm on October 10, 2019. Internment at East Lawn Memorial Cemetery.

Rev. Michael Routh Eulogist.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Oct. 10, 2019
