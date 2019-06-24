|
Fondtina Denise Fears, age 48, of Athens, passed on June 18, 2019. Funeral services will be held 1:00 P.M., Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at The Chapel of Batts & Bridges with interment at Evergreen Memorial Park. Visitation, Monday, 3:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M.
Survivors include: her husband, Reginald Fears; mother, Lizzie Jones; son, Jakahare Fears; stepdaughter, Amari Jones; sister, Letisia Jones; Mother-in-Law, Gloria Fears, and a host of other family and friends. Arrangements by Batts & Bridges Funeral Home. www.battsbridges.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from June 24 to June 25, 2019