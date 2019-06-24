Home

POWERED BY

Services
Batts & Bridges Funeral Home
3035 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-2551
Resources
More Obituaries for Fondtina Fears
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fondtina Denise Fears


1971 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Fondtina Denise Fears Obituary
Fondtina Denise Fears, age 48, of Athens, passed on June 18, 2019. Funeral services will be held 1:00 P.M., Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at The Chapel of Batts & Bridges with interment at Evergreen Memorial Park. Visitation, Monday, 3:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M.

Survivors include: her husband, Reginald Fears; mother, Lizzie Jones; son, Jakahare Fears; stepdaughter, Amari Jones; sister, Letisia Jones; Mother-in-Law, Gloria Fears, and a host of other family and friends. Arrangements by Batts & Bridges Funeral Home. www.battsbridges.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from June 24 to June 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Batts & Bridges Funeral Home
Download Now