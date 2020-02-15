Home

Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-3623
Viewing
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
Celebration of Life
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
1:00 PM
The Classic Center
Forrest Grady "Hawkeye" Hawkins


1937 - 2020
Forrest Grady "Hawkeye" Hawkins Obituary
1937 - 2020 Retired Staff Sergeant, Deacon Forrest Grady Hawkins transitioned to be with the Lord on Monday, February 10, 2020.

He is preceded in death by parents, Joseph & Janie Hawkins and daughter, Synthia Denise Hawkins.

He is survived by daughters, Carol Yvette Hawkins-Dillard, Shannon (Douglas) Watkins and Melanie Ashley Taylor; siblings, Frank (Flora) Hawkins, Fannie Twilley, Lutitia Ealey, Annie Brooks and Elizabeth Thompson; 11 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; one aunt, Ophelia Dillard; a large-loving family and many friends.

A celebration of life will be held on Monday, February 17, 2020, 1:00 pm at The Classic Center with interment and military honors at East Lawn Cemetery. Public viewing, Sunday, 3:00-5:00 pm, at the funeral home.

Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home.

www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com

Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Feb. 15, 2020
