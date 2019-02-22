|
|
Frances Elizabeth Edwards, 95 of Crawford, passed away February 20, 2019. She was the daughter of the late, Ben & Odessa Davis; also preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Edwards and three brothers and one sister. Mrs. Edwards was a member of Whitehall Baptist Church.
Funeral services are February 23, 2019 1:00pm at Lord & Stephens, East Chapel with Rev. Jimmy Edwards officiating. The family will visit from 12:00pm until service time. Interment will be in Winterville Cemetery.
Survivors include: Children, Mary Coker, Linda (Ron) Morgan, Janelle (Michael) Taylor, Stanley (Lisa) Williams and Tony (Barbara) Williams; eleven grandchildren, ten great grandchildren and fourteen great great grandchildren.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, EAST, Athens, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Feb. 22, 2019