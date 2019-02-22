Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
4355 Lexington Road
Athens, GA 30605
(706) 546-1587
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
4355 Lexington Road
Athens, GA 30605
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
4355 Lexington Road
Athens, GA 30605
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Edwards
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Elizabeth Edwards


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Frances Elizabeth Edwards Obituary
Frances Elizabeth Edwards, 95 of Crawford, passed away February 20, 2019. She was the daughter of the late, Ben & Odessa Davis; also preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Edwards and three brothers and one sister. Mrs. Edwards was a member of Whitehall Baptist Church.

Funeral services are February 23, 2019 1:00pm at Lord & Stephens, East Chapel with Rev. Jimmy Edwards officiating. The family will visit from 12:00pm until service time. Interment will be in Winterville Cemetery.

Survivors include: Children, Mary Coker, Linda (Ron) Morgan, Janelle (Michael) Taylor, Stanley (Lisa) Williams and Tony (Barbara) Williams; eleven grandchildren, ten great grandchildren and fourteen great great grandchildren.

Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, EAST, Athens, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
Download Now