1926 - 2020 Frances Ethelyn Echols Bridges, 93, is rejoicing with Jesus and so many family members and friends!
She was so faithful, true, strong, hard working, determined, and always a great listener and encourager. She was known for her custom, creative birthday and wedding cakes, cheese straws, homemade pickles and so much more. She showed her love through cooking for the world! She went on several mission trips and cooked for everyone! She was a perfectionist in crocheting baby blankets, Christmas decorations, & afghans. She was always making arts and crafts out of whatever she had at home.
Born and raised in Wilkes County to George and Ethel Echols. She moved to Athens to attend Business College and met Calvin Bridges, her husband of 56 yrs. She leaves behind a sister , Carol Fowler, 4 children, Billy Bridges (Joannie),Kathy Bridges Kinney (Bud), Larry Bridges (Veronica-deceased), Ronnie Bridges (Julie), Grandchildren: Jamie and Joey Bridges, Jason and Jarrad Bradberry, Tiffany Bridges James Richards (Russ James-deceased, Chad), Lara Bridges Sullivan (Charles), Carri Toombs (Thomas), Chris Kinney (Tracy). Great grandchildren: Dylan and Bryce James, Bellamy and Avery Bridges, Callie and Chloe Sullivan, Caroline, Mary Everett, and Chelsea Toombs, and Gabriel Kinney. Many nieces and nephews and others.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, brothers, Graham, Tommy and Billy Echols, sister, Shirley Bufford, and a great grandson, William Malcom Bridges.
She was a dedicated member of Forest Heights Baptist Church and The Joy Sunday School Class.
Donations may be made to Gideon Bibles, or she would love for you to make a homemade meal or bake a cake and sit down with your family and enjoy it in her honor.
Due to current health regulations and restrictions, private graveside service will be held.
Lord and Stephens, West, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020