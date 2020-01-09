Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home
1211 Jimmy Daniel Road
Watkinsville, GA 30677
(706) 549-3342
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
3:00 PM
Johnson UMC
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Beach
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Gwendolyn "Gwen" Beach


1952 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances Gwendolyn "Gwen" Beach Obituary
1952 - 2020 Frances "Gwen" Gwendolyn Beach 67 of Watkinsville, passed away January 8, 2020. She was the daughter of the late, Wilma Griffeth; also preceded in death by a brother, Euell "Griff" Griffeth. Mrs. Beach attended Johnson United Methodist Church and Oak Hill United Methodist Church in Lyerly, GA.

Memorial services will be Saturday at 3:00 pm on January 11, 2020, at Johnson UMC with Rev. Jason Willis officiating. The family will visit prior to the service from 1:00pm to 3:00pm.

Survivors include Sons, Robert (Kristi) Beach and Lucas Beach; grandchildren, Gray and Walt Beach; father, Dwayne Griffeth; sister and brother, Joy Corley and George Griffeth and a prior spouse, Raymond Beach and Beloved nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your local Boys & Girls Club.

Lord & Stephens, West, Watkinsville, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -