1952 - 2020 Frances "Gwen" Gwendolyn Beach 67 of Watkinsville, passed away January 8, 2020. She was the daughter of the late, Wilma Griffeth; also preceded in death by a brother, Euell "Griff" Griffeth. Mrs. Beach attended Johnson United Methodist Church and Oak Hill United Methodist Church in Lyerly, GA.
Memorial services will be Saturday at 3:00 pm on January 11, 2020, at Johnson UMC with Rev. Jason Willis officiating. The family will visit prior to the service from 1:00pm to 3:00pm.
Survivors include Sons, Robert (Kristi) Beach and Lucas Beach; grandchildren, Gray and Walt Beach; father, Dwayne Griffeth; sister and brother, Joy Corley and George Griffeth and a prior spouse, Raymond Beach and Beloved nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your local Boys & Girls Club.
Lord & Stephens, West, Watkinsville, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jan. 9, 2020