|
|
1941 - 2020 Ms. Frances L. Johnson, age 78, of Athens, Georgia passed on January 3, 2020.
Survivors include her son, Kevin L. Johnson; daughters, Shelia Johnson, Shannon Johnson; brothers Jimmy L. Johnson, Larry Johnson; sisters, Ella B. King, Brenda Carr, Hallie Hurst; grandchildren, Jamison Johnson, Jade Ramsey, Sherman Johnson, Kristian Sims; great-grandchildren, Jamie Johnson, Ada Johnson and a host of other relatives and friends.
Memorial service will be 1:00 P.M. January 18, 2020 from the Coy C. Williamson, Jr. Memorial Chapel of Gardenview.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jan. 17, 2020