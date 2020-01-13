Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bernstein Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3195 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-7373
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bernstein Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3195 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
2:00 PM
Beech Haven Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Terzia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Yronne Terzia


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances Yronne Terzia Obituary
1930 - 2020 Frances Yronne Terzia was called home to her Lord Jesus on Friday, January 10.

She was born on February 10, 1930 and raised on the family farm in Boaz, Alabama by her parents, Smith and Ida Mae Dyar. She was a proud graduate of the University of Alabama earning her B.S. in Home Economics. She also earned a Master's degree in Nutrition from the University of Georgia. She taught for 30 years at numerous locations across the Southeast. The final 18 years of her career she taught at Athens Technical College. She was a faithful member of Beech Haven Baptist Church and was a member of the Glory Sunday School class.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dick Terzia; her son, Rick Terzia (Debbie); daughters, Rebecca Terzia and Wanda Sweetser; and grandchildren, Lucas Sweetser and Ashley Terzia.

She is survived by her grandsons, Richard III (Kelly), Nicholas, and John; her great-grandchildren, Lyman, Susie, and Remington; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive guests from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, January 14 at Bernstein Funeral Home.

A funeral service will be held at Beech Haven Baptist Church at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, January 15. Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park.

Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bernstein Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -