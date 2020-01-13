|
|
1930 - 2020 Frances Yronne Terzia was called home to her Lord Jesus on Friday, January 10.
She was born on February 10, 1930 and raised on the family farm in Boaz, Alabama by her parents, Smith and Ida Mae Dyar. She was a proud graduate of the University of Alabama earning her B.S. in Home Economics. She also earned a Master's degree in Nutrition from the University of Georgia. She taught for 30 years at numerous locations across the Southeast. The final 18 years of her career she taught at Athens Technical College. She was a faithful member of Beech Haven Baptist Church and was a member of the Glory Sunday School class.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dick Terzia; her son, Rick Terzia (Debbie); daughters, Rebecca Terzia and Wanda Sweetser; and grandchildren, Lucas Sweetser and Ashley Terzia.
She is survived by her grandsons, Richard III (Kelly), Nicholas, and John; her great-grandchildren, Lyman, Susie, and Remington; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive guests from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, January 14 at Bernstein Funeral Home.
A funeral service will be held at Beech Haven Baptist Church at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, January 15. Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park.
Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020