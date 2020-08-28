Mrs. Francine Robinson Carr, age 80, of Crawford, died Friday, August 21, 2020.
A public viewing will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020 from 1:00-6:00pm at the funeral home. Graveside service will be Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 11:00am at Piney Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Comer, GA.
Survivors include her son, Dennis (Carol) Robinson; siblings, Berthene Robinson, Marjorie Mattox, Luewene Byrd and Robert Robinson; six grandchildren; and other relatives.
Jones Funeral Chapel, LLC of Crawford is in charge of services.