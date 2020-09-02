1/
Frank Ellsworth Lusk Jr.
1941 - 2020
Frank Ellsworth Lusk, Jr., 79, of Athens, GA passed away on August 5, 2020. Born on January 11, 1941 in Charleroi, PA he was the son of the late Frank Ellsworth Lusk, Sr. and Madeline Campbell. He was raised in Monongahela, PA and graduated from Bentleyville High School in 1958.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brother, Bill Lusk.

Survivors include his wife, Carol Anne Lusk; sons, Kevin (Bernadette) Lusk, Kyle (Stacey) Lusk; grandchildren, Nolan and Addie Lusk; brother, James Lusk (Sue Ellen); sisters, Marsha Louttit (Jim) and Janet Ryerson (Ralph); sister-in-law, Linda Pankiewicz; nieces and nephews

Lord & Stephens West, 1211 Jimmy Daniel Road, Watkinsville, GA is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.lordandstephens.com



Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
4355 Lexington Road
Athens, GA 30605
(706) 546-1587
September 2, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Homes
