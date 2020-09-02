Frank Ellsworth Lusk, Jr., 79, of Athens, GA passed away on August 5, 2020. Born on January 11, 1941 in Charleroi, PA he was the son of the late Frank Ellsworth Lusk, Sr. and Madeline Campbell. He was raised in Monongahela, PA and graduated from Bentleyville High School in 1958.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brother, Bill Lusk.
Survivors include his wife, Carol Anne Lusk; sons, Kevin (Bernadette) Lusk, Kyle (Stacey) Lusk; grandchildren, Nolan and Addie Lusk; brother, James Lusk (Sue Ellen); sisters, Marsha Louttit (Jim) and Janet Ryerson (Ralph); sister-in-law, Linda Pankiewicz; nieces and nephews
Lord & Stephens West, 1211 Jimmy Daniel Road, Watkinsville, GA is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.lordandstephens.com