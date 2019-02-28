Home

Lord & Stephens Funeral Home
963 Highway 98 East
Danielsville, GA 30633
(706) 795-5116
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery
Benjamin Franklin "Frank" Gillispie Jr., 78, of Hull, died Tuesday, January 29, 2019. A native of Madison County, he was born to the late Benjamin Franklin Gillispie Sr., and Nancy Sorrow Gillispie. Frank served in the United States Army and founded the Madison County Journal. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Harold Gillispie. He is survived by one brother, Howard Gillispie of Lake Forest, California.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.

Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsville, GA, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Feb. 28, 2019
