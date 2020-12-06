Frank P. Sheffield, Jr. 93, passed away December 2 at home surrounded by his family. Frank was born on September 4, 1927, in Bostwick, Georgia, to the late Annie Malcolm Sheffield and Frank P. Sheffield, Sr. He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Evelyn Riden Sheffield.After graduating as valedictorian from Bostwick High School, he attended North Georgia College until he enlisted in the Navy where he served during WWII. After discharge, he completed his education at the University of Georgia. Frank compiled an outstanding career in the banking industry for over 40 years in the Athens area. He continued his education by attending the Georgia School of Banking and the Harvard Senior Management School. While in Athens, he was active in numerous civic organizations and was a charter member of St. James United Methodist Church where he served as treasurer for 25 years.He and Evelyn retired to the family farm in Morgan County where he was a member of his childhood church, Bostwick United Methodist Church.In addition to his wife, he is survived by daughters Jessica Jordan and husband Kent, Cindy Crane and husband Jon, Donna Dailey and husband Steve, grandsons Brian Jordan and wife Claibourne, Chip Crane and wife Melissa, Brad Dailey and wife Rachel, granddaughters Anna Jordan, Christina Karsdedt and husband Nathan, Kathleen Goodwin and husband Zack, step-grandsons Kent Jordan, Jr. and wife Deidre, Mike Jordan and wife Crystal, and six great-grandchildren.Graveside services will be held at Bostwick Memorial Cemetery on Saturday, December 5, at 2 pm with Pastor Doug Jordan officiating. Pallbearers will be members of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Bostwick United Methodist Church. Carter Funeral Home in Madison is in charge of the arrangements.