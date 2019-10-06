|
1954 - 2019 Frank Wesley Marlowe died September 25, 2019, in Athens, GA. having succumbed to the effects of Alzheimer's disease.
He was born April 17, 1954, to Jewel and John Marlowe in Forney, TX. Frank studied anthropology at Berkley and the University of Texas. He later received an MFA in film from UCLA and made a variety of critically acclaimed documentary films. He returned to UCLA for a Ph.D. in Anthropology, where his dissertation research was supported by the Leakey Foundation. He then joined the faculty at Harvard, before taking positions at Florida State University and the University of Cambridge.
He was a leading scholar on the Hadza, hunter gatherers of Tanzania. His book by that name is a standard reference work.
He is survived by his brother, John Marlowe, of Oklahoma City, his sister, Julia Marlowe, of Athens and many nephews and nieces. Frank will be remembered by his Pickleball friends as a happy competitor and by others as an outstanding scholar. Everyone will recall that he was a kind, generous and gentle man.
Those wishing to contribute to the endowed lecture series being established in Frank's name at UCLA's Center for Behavior, Evolution, and Culture may to do so by going to https://giving.ucla.edu/Campaign/Donate.aspx?SiteNum=3136.
