Mr. Frank Wood, age 84, of Nicholson, GA, formerly of Athens, died Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Hillhaven Nursing Home. Mr. Wood was born in Danielsville to the late Esco and Leila Pruitt Wood. He was a veteran of the United States Army. Mr. Wood worked at General Times, Dixie Service Station on Lexington Rd., and One Stop Service on US Hwy 441. In addition to his parents, Mr. Wood was preceded in death by his first wife, Katherine "Boots" Wood; sisters, Blanch White, and Johnnie Sue Wallace; and brothers, Joe Wood and Kimsey Wood.
Mr. Wood is survived by his second wife, Floy Nell Taylor Wood of Nicholson; daughter, Cathy Haines (Ken) of Clarksville; step-son, Ricky Smith (Terri) of Nicholson; sisters, Eleanor Fay Wilbanks, Gladys Palmer, and Mildred Evans all of Nicholson, and Patsy Wilbanks of Maysville; brothers, Gene Wood of Nicholson, Chick Wood of Commerce, Dillard Wood of VA, Bill Wood of Commerce, and Danny Wood of Winterville; brother-in-law, Reece Cooper (Betty) of Bishop; granddaughter, Marnie Herbert; and four step-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 11 AM, Thursday, February 28 at the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with Rev. Jonathan English and Pastor John Wood officiating. Interment will follow in Evergreen Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday night from 5 to 8 PM.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Feb. 27, 2019