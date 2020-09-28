Mrs. Heatherington was another one of my West Haralson mothers. I remember one time Brian and my cousin Wade and I were throwing firecrackers off a high bluff onto the highway near the Dairy farm. Some one reported it as someone shooting at cars! We were about to throw more firecrackers but Brian recognized the sound of the turbo sheriff car coming along at a right speed and we scatted... we watched from the woods as the sheriff stopped and asked Mrs Heatherington if she heard anything. She covered for us by stating that it sounded to her like it was over near the high school! Whew! What a generous funny lady!

Dale Gladden

Friend