1/
Frankie Brotherton Heatherington
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frankie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Frankie Brotherton Heatherington, of Tallapoosa, GA, passed away on Sep.23, 2020, a few days before her 93rd birthday. She was a resident of Avery Place, Winterville, GA for the past 6 years. Mrs. Heatherington was born in Denver, NC, but spent most of her life in Tallapoosa, where she was a homemaker, and helped manage her husband's dairy farm. She was a member of the Tallapoosa United Methodist Church. Her family was elected GA Farm Family of the Year on two occasions.

She is survived by her daughter, Pamela Kinzey, Winterville, GA; son Edward, his wife Donna, Greenville,SC, and grandson John, Duluth, GA; son Brian, and his wife Patricia, Tallapoosa, GA; several nieces, nephews, and their children. She was predeceased by husband, Norman E. Heatherington; sisters Johnsie Gerow, Zelma Cornelius, Helen Simpson, brothers George and James Brotherton.

In lieu of having a service, the family prefers that you take a moment to remember Frankie, and instead of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, or charity of your choice.

Lord & Stephens, East, Athens, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
4355 Lexington Road
Athens, GA 30605
(706) 546-1587
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by OnlineAthens.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
September 25, 2020
Mrs. Heatherington was another one of my West Haralson mothers. I remember one time Brian and my cousin Wade and I were throwing firecrackers off a high bluff onto the highway near the Dairy farm. Some one reported it as someone shooting at cars! We were about to throw more firecrackers but Brian recognized the sound of the turbo sheriff car coming along at a right speed and we scatted... we watched from the woods as the sheriff stopped and asked Mrs Heatherington if she heard anything. She covered for us by stating that it sounded to her like it was over near the high school! Whew! What a generous funny lady!
Dale Gladden
Friend
September 28, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Homes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved