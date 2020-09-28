Mrs. Frankie Brotherton Heatherington, of Tallapoosa, GA, passed away on Sep.23, 2020, a few days before her 93rd birthday. She was a resident of Avery Place, Winterville, GA for the past 6 years. Mrs. Heatherington was born in Denver, NC, but spent most of her life in Tallapoosa, where she was a homemaker, and helped manage her husband's dairy farm. She was a member of the Tallapoosa United Methodist Church. Her family was elected GA Farm Family of the Year on two occasions.
She is survived by her daughter, Pamela Kinzey, Winterville, GA; son Edward, his wife Donna, Greenville,SC, and grandson John, Duluth, GA; son Brian, and his wife Patricia, Tallapoosa, GA; several nieces, nephews, and their children. She was predeceased by husband, Norman E. Heatherington; sisters Johnsie Gerow, Zelma Cornelius, Helen Simpson, brothers George and James Brotherton.
In lieu of having a service, the family prefers that you take a moment to remember Frankie, and instead of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, or charity of your choice
.
