|
|
1931 - 2020 Frankie Smith Jones, 88, of Watkinsville, passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.
She was born August 7, 1931 in Oglethorpe County. She was the daughter of the late R.L. Smith and Lois Patton Smith.
Frankie had an infectious smile and everybody that knew her loved her. She always put everybody ahead of herself. Frankie worked at St. Mary's Hospital from 1950 until 1996. Upon her retirement, she then volunteered until 2018. Frankie attended Cornerstone Church in Athens.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by two brothers, R.L. Smith, Jr. and Jett Smith.
Survivors include her four children, Steven E. Smith (Debbie) of Bogart, Cynthia "Cindy" Nunn (Terry) of Jefferson, Phillip A. Smith (Dawn) and Kimberly Stewart (Stephen), both of Watkinsville; brother, James Smith of Stephens; two sisters, Bonnie Boatwright of Rayle and Martha Jones of Bogart; eleven grandchildren, Elliott Smith (Traci), Bryson Smith, Chad Woodall (Vonda), Evan Smith (Kellen), Alexandria Wood (Justin), Keilee McGaughey, Stephanie Towe (Matt), Seth Stewart (Abby), Samuel Stewart (Chelsea), Sarah Stewart and Sawyer Stewart; fourteen great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Frankie's life will be 4 p.m., Saturday, January 18, 2020, in the chapel of Bernstein Funeral Home with the Rev. Steve Stringham and Rev. C. Craig Topple officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until 3:45 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary's Hospice House or Cornerstone Church in Athens.
Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jan. 17, 2020