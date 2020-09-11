Mr. Franklin Barnett age 76, of Athens GA, passed on Monday, September 7, 2020A public viewing for Mr. Barnett will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.Graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 12:00 noon from the East Lawn Memorial Cemetery.Survivors include his wife for 49 years Mrs. Willie L. Barnett; five children: Warren Barnett, Tartito Barrett-Bailey, Beverley Brantley, Donnell Warren and Rondell Warren; four brothers: Charles (Joyce)Barnett, Ellis (Mandy) Barnett, Robert Barnett and Jerry Barnett, one sister: Mary Barnett, ten grandchildren and two greatgrandchildren and host of other relatives and friends .Gardenview Funeral Chapel LLC, of Athens is in charge of arrangements