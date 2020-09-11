1/1
Franklin Barnett
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Franklin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Franklin Barnett age 76, of Athens GA, passed on Monday, September 7, 2020

A public viewing for Mr. Barnett will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 12:00 noon from the East Lawn Memorial Cemetery.

Survivors include his wife for 49 years Mrs. Willie L. Barnett; five children: Warren Barnett, Tartito Barrett-Bailey, Beverley Brantley, Donnell Warren and Rondell Warren; four brothers: Charles (Joyce)Barnett, Ellis (Mandy) Barnett, Robert Barnett and Jerry Barnett, one sister: Mary Barnett, ten grandchildren and two greatgrandchildren and host of other relatives and friends .

Gardenview Funeral Chapel LLC, of Athens is in charge of arrangements



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Viewing
01:00 - 06:00 PM
Gardenview Funeral Chapel, LLC.
Send Flowers
SEP
12
Graveside service
12:00 PM
East Lawn Memorial Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gardenview Funeral Chapel, LLC.
605 Olympic Drive
Athens, GA 30601
706-546-1125
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by OnlineAthens.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved