Gardenview Funeral Chapel - Athens
605 Olympic Drive
Athens, GA 30601
706-546-1125
Franklin D. Echols


1934 - 2020
Franklin D. Echols Obituary
1934 - 2020 Mr. Franklin Echols, age 85, of Athens, Georgia passed on January 2, 2020.

Survivors include one son and daughter-in-law, Franklin and Margo Echols; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; sisters, Jessie Mae Echols Cox, Limitt Bigoms, Bettye Davenport and a host of nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from the Thankful Grove Baptist Church, with interment in the Thankful Grove church cemetery.

Viewing will held 1:00 - 7:00 Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at the funeral home.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020
