Franklin O. Estes, Jr. 84, of Simpsonville, SC, husband of Katherine G. Estes, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, June 9, 2020.



Born in Athens, GA, he was a son of the late Mr. & Mrs. Franklin O. Estes, Sr of Abbeville. Mr. Estes was a well-known lumberman in the southeast and served the bulk of his career with Georgia Pacific.



In addition to his wife, Katherine, Mr. Estes is survived by their children, Doug Boaz of Martinsville, VA and Jonathan Boaz and his wife, Cheryl, of Augusta, GA; three grandsons, Christopher, Grant, and Griffin Boaz; two brothers, David Estes of Greenville and Dr. Robert Estes of Spartanburg; and one sister, Jane Doyle and her husband, Patrick, of Greer.



