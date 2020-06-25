Franklin O. Estes Jr.
1935 - 2020
Franklin O. Estes, Jr. 84, of Simpsonville, SC, husband of Katherine G. Estes, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, June 9, 2020.

Born in Athens, GA, he was a son of the late Mr. & Mrs. Franklin O. Estes, Sr of Abbeville. Mr. Estes was a well-known lumberman in the southeast and served the bulk of his career with Georgia Pacific.

In addition to his wife, Katherine, Mr. Estes is survived by their children, Doug Boaz of Martinsville, VA and Jonathan Boaz and his wife, Cheryl, of Augusta, GA; three grandsons, Christopher, Grant, and Griffin Boaz; two brothers, David Estes of Greenville and Dr. Robert Estes of Spartanburg; and one sister, Jane Doyle and her husband, Patrick, of Greer.

Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Home
313 North Main Street
Simpsonville, SC 29681
864-757-1771
