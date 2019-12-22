|
|
1942 - 2019 Franklin Steinberg, 77, of Decatur, Georgia, died on Thursday, December 19, 2019 following a period of declining health. He was born on April 13, 1942 in Valdosta to the late Robert Franklin and Maxine Connell Steinberg and was a graduate of Valdosta High School. Mr. Steinberg was a veteran of the United States Air Force and served during Vietnam. He attended Brewton Parker College where he earned an Associate degree and subsequently attended the New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary and received his Bachelor's degree in music. Mr. Steinberg served at several small churches in Georgia throughout his music ministry inspiring others to serve through music with joy and enthusiasm. He loved singing, camping, wood working and was an avid Georgia Bulldog fan. Mr. Steinberg was a retired Minister of Music and was a member of Prince Avenue Baptist Church in Athens.
Survivors include his two sons and daughters-in-law, David and Marie Steinberg of Athens, and Matthew and Jerilyn Steinberg of Decatur; grandchildren, Chris Steinberg of Athens, Jordan Steinberg of Macon, Bayly and Lorenzo Rosario of Athens, Abigail Steinberg and Savannah Steinberg both of Decatur; great-grandchildren, Malia Rosario and Teigan Disque ; sister and brother-in-law, Roberta and Rudy Fields; several cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Nancy Simmons and Sarah Murrell, and a brother, Raymond Steinberg.
Services for Franklin Steinberg will be held on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at 3 p.m. in the chapel of the Carson McLane Funeral Home with William H. New, Jr. officiating. The burial will follow in the Sunset Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Dec. 22, 2019